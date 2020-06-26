UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front have no moral right to claim Petauke in Eastern Province as their bedroom.
Mr Hichilema has bemoaned the high poverty levels in Eastern Province particularly Petauke where President Edgar Lungu comes from.
The UPND Leader said like he cannot claim to own Choma in Southern Province as his political bedroom, President Edgar Lungu should also desist from claim Petauke as his stronghold because he has failed to take development to the area.
Mr Hichilema said Petauke is also his stronghold and belongs to every Zambian.
He said once voted into Office, he will ensure that Civil servants are taken care of, youths given jobs and medicines supplied to the hospitals.
He said it is shocking that the President and his PF administration have failed to deliver a good road network which is key to developing the nation.
The UPND President was speaking when he featured on radio Explorer via phone.
Mr Hichilema who has been critical of PF corruption admitted that development follow where there is a good road network.
He said the UPND Government will ensure that rights amounts are paid for road construction and other resources channeled to other sectors such as education, health and agriculture.
Mr Hichilema has also promised to develop the agriculture sector which he said has potential to reduce poverty at household level not only in Eastern Province but the whole country.
But Chagwa is not from Petauke, he is from Zambezia in Mozambique! His real name is actually Armando Ferreira Pusscas!
Jonathan is not from Petauke as he claims.
Last time I checked hh has not built a single toilet or road in his self proclaimed bedroom of southern Province. We had to literally beg this scumbag to donate during covid 19 outbreak. When he did donate his ebu soap he ensured there was a camera following him so that he could gain political mileage. This man is a greedy moron who should not be allowed anywhere near the instruments of power. Grow up hh. Talk about development and also action development using your platform as richest self proclaimed billionaire of Zambia.
Argue with facts.
FACT;
1. More roads now than when MMD last in lower. They left potholes
2. Civil servants were not paid regularly during MMD period in power or govts before then. What jobs did MMD give Youths?
2.1 Civil servant pay is affected by economic performance and GDP and previous govts had similar problems. Same for Youths.
3. There is no evidence provided ACC that confirm PF have overpaid for Roads
The facts is, UPND has failed miserably as Opposition, chosing disruptive methods rather than good balance and check. Self obsessed, self serving not constituents needs.
What a narrow basis for wanting to become president, just to pay civil servants, medicines in hospitals that’s all? And he & his party laugh at lungu’s lack of vision. This is similar. To me a presidential candidate can’t be myopic like this. Zambia needs a complete overhaul. This economy does not give indeginus Zambians any opportunities. Zambians have been relegated to the streets in their own country. Mines are owned by foreigners. But anyway. Hh sold them. So hope there
FACT
HH’s outlook in this media release (or those that wrote this article), IS TRIBAL BASED. The article makes a claim for provinces share rather than United Zambia. It’s claiming provinces because that’s now HH sees Zambia. We can’t have this myopia passing as facts. Give praise where it’s due.
FACT
PF have built roads, hospitals, universities, colleges (both private and public). YOUTHS have plenty educational breaks than during MMD era. Every Zambian has had land opportunities. More construction in PF THAN MMD era. More general business infrastructure than MMD. IN FACT MORE THAN ANY GOVT BEFORE.
The President in waiting? More like a catastrophe in waiting!!