Vice President Inonge Wina says Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 has not died a natural death as insinuated by the opposition UPND.
Mrs Wina says the Bill 10 is alive and will be debated during this same sitting of Parliament as agreed by Members of Parliament from both the opposition and the ruling party.
She assured that the Bill is alive and will be debated accordingly despite it lapsing on 4th June 2020.
Mrs Wina was responding to Lufwanyama Member of Parliament Leonard Fungulwe who wanted to know whether government will consider taking Bill 10 back to the stakeholders particularly the three Church Mother Bodies now that it is dead.
She has advised the opposition to desist from politicizing important matters such as the Constitution amendment process.
Minister of Justice Given Lubinda on Thursday deferred the tabling of Bill 10 of 2019 in parliament for second reading to a later date to accommodate the views of the opposition.
The Bill will however be considered on a later date during this meeting of the house, the Minister said conceding to a suggestion by Leader of the opposition Jack Mwiimbu in a meeting convened by the House Business Committee to hive off Bill 10 from the order paper until there is some semblance of normalcy in the system.
Presenting a Ministerial statement in Parliament, Mr Lubinda said he has been persuaded not to give the opposition another reason for them to claim that their concerns were not heard.
He expressed hope that all MPs will acclimatize themselves to the new normal parliament environment before they engage in debating bill 10 to avoid any room for speculation and suspicion arising from handling the document.
Mr Lubinda said Government wants to avoid a situation where people claim they did not understand what was happening when they were debating or voting for Bill 10.
Enemies of progress.
Why don’t upndead MPs want to debate this bill?
Whether you like a bill or not, the noble thing is to debate it. When brought to the floor for a vote, well, vote for or against. That’s when people will judge whether it was a bad bill or good.
Walk outs are a worst kind of precedence being championed by this hades party of the devious.
Good luck mama winna. These vampires are out to make it fail like they made the referendum on the bill of rights flopped.
They don’t give a damn.
Move on, it passes so be it. It flops, so be it but debate and put it to vote.
This is what I said yesterday when the upnd diasporans started celebrating. Why are they scared to debate? It is because of either they have not read the document or they clearly know that there is nothing bad about the bill. These f.u.ckers are paid by tax payers money to represent their constituents and debate bills in parliament and yet choose to walk away from parliament but still draw a salary. Disgusting disrespectful swines. Sorry to my followers for my language. However it angers me a lot when people do not do what they are paid to do. So I mean what I have said and will not be apologising to any of them until they man up and debate the bill.
Thanks for that clarification madam. But what we know is that it is going into a grave very soon. So what you are saying is that it will be burried alive? To be honest I dont care one wit if its burried alive, because there is no coming back from the grave. It will die while in the grave.
Ba pf, the people of zambia have rejected bill 10. Every well meaning zambian is against it. I say again your desperation to pass this bill is clear testament to your evil motives.
Sorry to say this but just look at the people championing this cause….its only pf and their sponsored “Civil Society Organisations”. I mean who can take people like Ntewewe, Tutwa Ngulube, bowman lusambo etc seriously. And I know several pf member, evem in government, who are secretly opposed to the bill, if ever voting…