Rural News

Luapula Northern and Muchinga Provinces to soon become a powerhouse of livestock farming-Luo

By Chief Editor
5
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Livestock and Fisheries Minister Nkandu Luo says Luapula Northern and Muchinga Provinces will soon become a powerhouse of livestock farming because of the favorable weather conditions in the area and the three provinces have also embraced livestock farming

Speaking during the launch of the Shibwalya Kapila Livestock Service Center in Lunte District aimed at improving livestock farming in the Northern province.

The Minister also launched the K2.4 million livestock service Center and gave out 32 animals to women and Youth cooperatives. She challenged the beneficiaries to ensure they take the business of cattle rearing seriously.

Government, through the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, has empowered six corporative groups in Lunte District, Northern Province with cattle.

The handover of the 30 heifers and two bulls at Shibwalya Kapila Livestock Service Center at Kapatu area, was witnessed by Livestock and Fisheries Minister Professor Nkandu Luo, Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya, Lunte District Commissioner Ronald Mulenga, Nchelenje Ward Councillor Victor Chellah, PF Lunte District Chairman Charles Kapembwa and his Secretary Victor Bwalya Chongo among other Government and party officials.

The corporative groups that have benefitted from the empowerment are; Musonda, Shibwalya Kapila, Chilangwa, Mpela, Kapatu Central and Kapatu Youth Corporatives.

And Prof. Luo ably guided that the women should get 15 cattle, ten should be allocated to the youths while the men should get the remaining ones.

She emphasized the need for the beneficiaries to care for the animals and ensure that they multiply.

Meanwhile, Hon Kafwaya said the people of Lunte are grateful to His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for not leaving behind his people when it comes to development.

Livestock and Fisheries Minister Professor Nkandu Luo being Welcomed by Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya at the Livestock handover Ceremony
Livestock and Fisheries Minister Professor Nkandu Luo with Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya at the Livestock handover Ceremony
Livestock and Fisheries Minister Professor Nkandu Luo with Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya at the Livestock handover Ceremony
Livestock and Fisheries Minister Professor Nkandu Luo with Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya at the Livestock handover Ceremony
Livestock and Fisheries Minister Nkandu Luo
Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya
Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya
5 COMMENTS

  1. Sontapo. Pf showing the childish opposition how it is done. Hh who claims to be a successful billionaire farmer ,can he point to any contribution he has made to the agriculture sector of his country apart from his own personal gains?

    1

  2. This is good news indeed so that Bally and his UPND sycophants don’t think they are the only ones who can produce beef, chicken and milk to feed the nation.

    Let’s take development to those who give us votes. Let’s reward our PF people and fellow tribespeople. You development in your area, vote PF. This looks like the mandate to continue ruling this country is in the bag come next year – I’m excited already. Kz

    1

  3. When its Northwestern, western or southern the language is “Zambia” will do so and so. When its Northern side the emphasis is on the province and not the country.

  4. “….a powerhouse of livestock farming because of the favorable weather conditions in the area and the three provinces have also embraced livestock farming”
    Since when has livestock farming dependent on weather conditions as if half the country is a desert…just last week Lazy Lungu was there, now this one Luo is back in her village meanwhile the senile Bo Inonge is there in Parliament sleeping whilst her Province wallops in poverty.

  5. KZ

    Is that lungus personal money , or before lungu became president how many people did he employ ???
    Maybe 2 in his chawama tarven

