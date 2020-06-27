Livestock and Fisheries Minister Nkandu Luo says Luapula Northern and Muchinga Provinces will soon become a powerhouse of livestock farming because of the favorable weather conditions in the area and the three provinces have also embraced livestock farming

Speaking during the launch of the Shibwalya Kapila Livestock Service Center in Lunte District aimed at improving livestock farming in the Northern province.

The Minister also launched the K2.4 million livestock service Center and gave out 32 animals to women and Youth cooperatives. She challenged the beneficiaries to ensure they take the business of cattle rearing seriously.

Government, through the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, has empowered six corporative groups in Lunte District, Northern Province with cattle.

The handover of the 30 heifers and two bulls at Shibwalya Kapila Livestock Service Center at Kapatu area, was witnessed by Livestock and Fisheries Minister Professor Nkandu Luo, Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya, Lunte District Commissioner Ronald Mulenga, Nchelenje Ward Councillor Victor Chellah, PF Lunte District Chairman Charles Kapembwa and his Secretary Victor Bwalya Chongo among other Government and party officials.

The corporative groups that have benefitted from the empowerment are; Musonda, Shibwalya Kapila, Chilangwa, Mpela, Kapatu Central and Kapatu Youth Corporatives.

And Prof. Luo ably guided that the women should get 15 cattle, ten should be allocated to the youths while the men should get the remaining ones.

She emphasized the need for the beneficiaries to care for the animals and ensure that they multiply.

Meanwhile, Hon Kafwaya said the people of Lunte are grateful to His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for not leaving behind his people when it comes to development.

