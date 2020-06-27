The Football Association of Zambia has disclosed that it has set July 18 for the restart of the 2019/2020 league season that was postponed in March due to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Last Thursday, Zambian Republican President Edger Lungu announced the easing of sporting activities starting this July.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said in a statement on Saturday that league will only resume for FAZ Super Division and FAZ National Division 1 leagues.

Kashala added that partial team training will start on July 1 and that FAZ will meet with Midlands and Northern zone club CEO’s on June 30 in Lusaka and July 2 in Ndola respectively to plot for the July restart.

“We are hereby requesting clubs in the FAZ MTN Super Division and the FAZ Eden University National Division One to send their CEOs or an appropriate representative at executive level to attend the following briefings,” Kashala said.

“All Lusaka Province, Central Province and Southern Province based clubs of the Zambian Premier League to convene at exactly 10:30 hours at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Tuesday 30th June 2020. 2. All Northern, North Western and Copperbelt Province based clubs of the Zambian Premier League to convene at exactly 10:30 in Ndola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Thursday July, 2 2020.”

“In the meantime, members have been directed to get in touch with the District Medical Authorities to make arrangements for the testing of their players and staff.

“FAZ has furnished members with detailed guidelines arising from the tripartite meetings with the Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Health and FAZ.”

Forest Rangers enjoy a one point lead from the last games played on March 8 on 46 points from 25 matches played and another nine to go.

Napsa Stars, Green Eagles, Nkana and defending champions Zesco have 45 points, 44 points, 43 points and 42 points respectively.

