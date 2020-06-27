Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile says he is very certain that posterity would judge Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini very FAIRLY on allegations being levelled against him by Constitutional Lawyer Muna Ndulo who alleges that he, the Speaker made a statement that he reserves powers to interpret the Constitution within the confines of the operations of the Legislature and that the Constitutional Court can not tell him what to do.

Mr. Mundubile says he had had the privilege of reading the ruling by Speaker Matibini where he said on page 47 that he, the Speaker may be required from time to time to interpret the laws of the land in general and the Constitution in particular at least in so far as they relate to the functioning and management of the National Assembly.

He said there was nowhere in the entire ruling where Dr. Matibini made the statement as alleged by Muna Ndulo.

The Chief Whip said, at page 50 of the ruling, Speaker Matibini said ” the actions and decisions of the National Assembly as well as that of the Speaker and other Presiding Officers are subject to Judicial review”

Hon. Mundubile explained that here, the Speaker relied on two cases, first the case of the Attorney General and the Speaker of the National Assembly v Ludwig Sondashi (2003) Z.R 42 and the second being the case of the Attorney General and the Speaker of the National Assembly v the people (1999) Z. R 186.

Mr. Mundubile who is also the Mporokoso law maker and PF Chairman for legal, in exonerating Speaker Matibini said the allegations being levelled against him are not true according to the ruling and said he was certain that posterity would judge Dr. Matibini fairly.

