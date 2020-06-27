The British government says it has not cut or reduced aid to Zambia.

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says what British Prime Minister announced was a merger of the Foreign Ministry and the International Development Ministry.

Mr Woolley says the merger was necessitated by the need to have one single decision-making body and that the Prime Minister did NOT announce a cut or reduction of aid to Zambia.

The British High Commissioner has told ZNBC’s Katwishi Bwalya in an exclusive interview that his Government will continue to support Zambia by growing its economy through programmes such as the Development Assistance through Poverty Reduction.

