The British government says it has not cut or reduced aid to Zambia.

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says what British Prime Minister announced was a merger of the Foreign Ministry and the International Development Ministry.

Mr Woolley says the merger was necessitated by the need to have one single decision-making body and that the Prime Minister did NOT announce a cut or reduction of aid to Zambia.

The British High Commissioner has told ZNBC’s Katwishi Bwalya in an exclusive interview that his Government will continue to support Zambia by growing its economy through programmes such as the Development Assistance through Poverty Reduction.

5 COMMENTS

  1. They sent us a very dull High Commissioner. I’d like to know his qualifications. These are people appointed because of nepotism. He’s probably a brother to one the girlfriends Prime Minister over there.

  3. Haha zedian anyone who says something that puts this government in good light is dull or wrong to you. This is what happens when you use your tribe to think rather than your brain. It is also the reason why your demigod will never win any election. You wish the worst on Zambia and then expose people to vote for you ? You are a bunch of dull bush pigs

  4. Yesterday the inferior diasporan were kicking and jumping around like a constipated frog because they couldn’t fathom why the British representative had praised my bro lusambo. Some even claimed that it was all an act . Earlier on after reports of Zambia being quoted in borris speech some diasporans started celebrating that the UK was cutting aid ties. Well there you have it, straight from the horses mouth. Don’t you feel.ashsmed diasporans wishing the waste on your former country? You hate your fellow African and yet expect the whltes to love you. How can you expect respect when you disrespect your own kind. Is it any wonder why they see you as second class inferior free leaders? Sad

  5. Could the word “yet” have been missed out of the statement?

    Analyse the PM’s address and comparisons/contracts to decide what the premise is.

