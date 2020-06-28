Malawi’s electoral commission has declared opposition alliance leader Lazarus Chakwera the winner of the country’s presidential election rerun.
The announcement late on Saturday came four days after Malawians returned to the polls almost five months after the constitutional court annulled the results of a May 2019 vote over irregularities.
Chakwera, 65, secured the required majority, with 58.57 percent of Tuesday’s vote, the electoral commission said, beating the incumbent Peter Mutharika. Chakwera won election to a five-year term as president of the nation of 18 million people.
“My victory is a win for democracy and justice. My heart is bubbling with joy,” Chakwera said after his win, which sparked wild late-night celebrations on the streets of the capital Lilongwe, his stronghold.
In power since 2014, Mutharika was previously declared the winner of last year’s vote with 38.57 percent, ahead of Chakwera who got 35.41 percent and former Vice President Saulos Chillima, with 20.24 percent.
But Chakwera and now-running mate Chillima rejected the results of that election and petitioned the court to nullify the outcome and order a rerun.
February 3’s overturned result also forced a change in the electoral system, swapping a “first-past-the-post” system for a system in which the winner has to receive more than 50 percent of the vote.
Mutharika, 79, earlier on Saturday said there had been voting irregularities including violence and intimidation against his party’s election monitors, but the complaint was dismissed by the electoral commission. The opposition has denied the allegations.
Mr Mutharika said that while he found the election “unacceptable”, it was his “sincere hope that we should take this country forward instead of backwards”.
There were no independent reports of irregularities, and no international observer missions this time because of COVID-19. Local observers have said the poll was free and fair.
The opposition leader, a former cleric, heads up the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP). Born in Lilongwe to a subsistence farmer, the philosophy and theology graduate has pledged to raise the national minimum wage, among other reforms.
Mr Studied theology in Malawi, South Africa, and the USA. He a Pastor and lecturer, and worked at the Assemblies of God School of Theolog. He also authored several books on religion including Reach the Nations. He ran for president in 2014 and came second.
Benefits of non tribal politics.
Benefits of a clean past.
Benefits of a honest leader.
Benefits of a reasonable leadership.
Benefits of being a patriot.
Benefits of not stashing stolen money in offshore accounts.
Benefits of speaking against violence.
Benefits of not promoting anarchy and homosexuality.
Benefits of a sound, uninsulting and alive supporters.
Benefits of being a God fearing man
For us it’s PF 100%
100% POTROZ ECL
Its all at the ballot not the streets, lessons for bigoted h².
Just saying.
The writings were on the wall. Just when the army general allowed soldiers to protect opposition protests, the man should have realised that power has sliped in my hands, now typical of African leaders, he had to wait till nails on the coffin. Anyway, conglatulations Dr Lazarous Chakwera for a well deserved victory
Zambia will do the same in 2021 and send KAISER ZULU and his fellow thieves to jail.
Congrats president Elect Lazarus Chakwera. Anchimwene mwapurika makora.
Unfortunately for us my dear, we have a weak opposition leader. PF feels good beating and beating and beating the hell out’a him.
I have been withholding by vote against him since he showed up. His rise to the top of the UPND on tribal grounds shoved of Sakwiba Sikota and that has not gone good for him and he turned it ito into the UPNDEAD.
Here is the deal, once beatable h² leaves the political scene, we can then change leadership.
As long as his ugly face keep frequenting the ballot paper, it’s no chance to the dead.
“…….rejected the results of that election and petitioned the court to nullify the outcome and order a rerun….”
Lungu will threaten the Malawian courts through SADC…. ………
A rerun of a rerun = endless loop.
Then a rerun; another ka rerun until the country runs out of election money.
So of course Mutharika won the last election. It got nullified, Chakwera has won this one, Mutharika may cry foul, he would need to be heard. It is in us Africans.
It’s funny how you Africans behave sometimes.
That’s why ise ni ka 50% +1.
As for me, a winner is a winner.
So Mutharika won and now Chakwera has won.
What difference does it make?
By the way Malawi has 18.14 million as at 2018. Doesn’t it need a break from reruns??
So Mutharika your victory, just got snatched. Move on.
Zambia must learn a lesson from little Malawi. Vigillance by Malawians protesting for Credible Election Result paid off as Concourt and Supreme Court ordered a Re-run for Presidential Candidates.The Military and the Judiciary stood by the People. The Malawi Electoral Commission which was used by the Executive to rig elections was reconstituted for the Election Re-run. For Zambia to have free,fair and credible Elections in 2021 ECZ and Concourt need to be overhauled. Malawi has shown the way. Which way for Zambia in 2021?
This outcome is something that was made possible by a very competent judiciary which did not buckle under political pressure. Congratulations President elect Rev. Chakwera, but above all the credit should go to the Malawian judiciary for having a backbone strong enough to annul the first election due to rigging and the fired army general who allowed his soldiers to protect protesters. Democracy has prevailed in Malawi. Our men in uniform should learn something from this.