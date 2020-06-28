9.5 C
Police holding 3 suspects after man dies from beating at HH’s farm in Choma

By Chief Editor
Police in Choma are holding three male suspects for allegedly beating up a 57-year-old man to death who was found red-handed with a caucus at UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema’s farm in Choma district.

Southern province police commissioner Diamond Likashi confirmed the development to ZANIS in Choma and identified the deceased as Russell Kanoma of Siatembo village.

Mr. Likashi says Mr. Kanoma was allegedly beaten to death by three male workers at Mr. Hichilema’s farm in Choma after they found him red-handed with a caucus and an axe.

He said police rushed the deceased to Choma general hospital where he was pronounced dead and his body has been deposited into the mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Mr. Likashi said despite libeled against the deceased, the law will take its course once the postmortem proves that the deceased died after succumbing to the beating.

Mike Munkombwe of ZANIS who visited the funeral house in harmony area of Choma found the devastated family members disturbed.

Elder brother to the deceased, Rodger Kanoma has since appealed to the Government to assist them to manage the funeral.

10 COMMENTS

  3. (HH) Kaponya aka Bally Matore is a violent brutal thug. His following are the same.

    1
    1

  7. The instruction to deal ruthlessly with his farm workers came from (HH) and it has his blessings. I think (HH) can help stop corruption in Zambia. He will clobber to death anyone found stealing a “caucus” from government coffers.
    Let’s vote (HH) to bring an end to corruption
    But what the hell is a caucus? Is it supposed to be a carcass?

    1
    2

  8. “Those are undoubtedly going. It is also not a secret that the civil service is not a reflection of the diversity of our country. It must be balanced by various tribes, youth, gender & other groups.
    We won’t fire anyone for political reasons but rather, based on merit. Most good civil servants will stay, even though they were engaged through the PF.”
    Signed by Bally Matore

    1

  10. Look at the PF rats rejoicing at this unfotunste case because it happened at a farm belonging to HH.

    We remember how more than 50 innocent civilians were being burned alive in our towns while lungu watched……

    The gassing masterminds are still in GRZ and lungu knows them.

Rural News

