9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 29, 2020
type here...
Economy

A Chingola based company to invest 41 million US dollars to copper from ‘Black Mountain’

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
Economy A Chingola based company to invest 41 million US dollars to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Rudra Copper Limited, a Chingola based company is set to invest 41 million US dollars in the processing of copper from the slag commonly known as the ‘Black Mountain’ into Copper and cobalt.

The Company intends to establish a fully integrated copper industry with little or no waste as the by product will be transformed into pavers and other construction related materials.

This came to light when a Zambia Development Agency team led by the Board Chairman Fisho Mwale went for a familiarization tour of the company in Chingola recently.

Mr. Mwale discloses that the company has so far invested over $10 million whilst the remaining $31 million will be invested over a period of 3 years.

He adds that so far, the company has employed 50 Zambians in the initial phase and is looking to employ over 200 people in the next 6 months when the company becomes fully operational.

Mr. Mwale has noted that some of the people employed are ex-miners as the company looks to transfer skills and technology to locals.

He has commended Rudra Copper Limited for their investment which will create sustainable jobs on the Copperbelt and indicates that the investment will catalyse the formalization of a small scale miners with the view of encouraging them to further diversify once the slag dotted across the province is exhausted.

Mr. Mwale reiterates the need for the company to prioritise local business development through local partnerships, business linkages and domesticated supply chain systems to further augment their local job creation strategies.

He further encourages local suppliers and small scale miners to formalize their business to enable them tap into this business opportunity.

The board chairman assured the company of ZDA’s support to help the company attain its strategic objectives as the success of the company will have cascading positive social and economic impact on the Zambian people.

And Rudra Managing Director Siddharth Patel disclosed that they will also be sourcing the slag from mining companies across the country as well as local small scale miners known as ‘Jerabos’.

Mr. Patel explains that this will create ready market for the small scale miners whilst maintaining steady flow of copper concentrate to the mining companies.

He adds that the company will further be diversifying by investing into avocado production through an out grower scheme due to an increased demand for avocado oil on international markets.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by ZDA Acting Manager Communications and Public Relations Kabwe Phiri.

[Read 386 times, 386 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleGovernment announces the reopening of the Luangwa South Bound Bridge

4 COMMENTS

  1. Great development because under pf we have ensured favourable environment for local business to flourish. Even hhs business are doing well due to our policy but the arrogant guy cannot see this. Kz

    2

  3. I just wish this government could get stopped from selling mineral rights or brokering any deals until after 2021.

    This government will try sell off the little we have left before they leave office.

    This is such a nightmare for anyone that loves our country.

    1

  4. Watch those Indians PF are dinning with……an Indian company brings 30 workers from India who in turn each bring 10 people , by 3 years end the Indian web of migration to Zambia from one company of 30 Indians grows to 1000 Indians who make Zambia their home but continue to send money back to India

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 4

A Chingola based company to invest 41 million US dollars to copper from ‘Black Mountain’

Rudra Copper Limited, a Chingola based company is set to invest 41 million US dollars in the processing of...
Read more
General News

Government announces the reopening of the Luangwa South Bound Bridge

Chief Editor - 2
The government has announced the reopening of the Luangwa South Bound Bridge across the Kafue River in Kitwe district along the Kitwe-Ndola dual carriageway...
Read more
Headlines

Edgar Lungu is our own Son says Lamba Chiefs as the distance themselves from Rejection reports

Chief Editor - 1
Lamba Chiefs have distanced themselves from statements issued by the Lamba Limba Royal Council stating that the Chiefs had rejected the appointment of Patrick...
Read more
General News

Bowman Lusambo names his newborn twins,Esther and Edgar

editor - 22
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo become the proud father of newborn twins over the weekend.The minister announced the good news on his Facebook page...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Abolish gender roles for fairer society

staff - 16
What does it mean to be a feminist in Zambia today? Changurufaro Chibesa shares her thoughts with Kennedy Gondwe and calls for the abolition...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government releases K30 million for retirees

Economy Chief Editor - 21
The Government has released K30 million in an on-going commitment to dismantle domestic arrears for ex-employees of TAZARA, ZAMTEL, and former Railway Systems of...
Read more

ZESCO to roll out Smart meters to help with load shedding

Economy Chief Editor - 51
ZESCO will soon roll out Smart meters which will allow the utility company to remotely switch off some appliances in households as part of...
Read more

ActionAid Zambia welcomes Government’s move to cancel the Double Tax Agreement with Mauritius.

Economy Chief Editor - 6
ActionAid Zambia has welcomed the government’s move to cancel the Double Tax Agreement with Mauritius. Action Aid Zambia Country Director Nalucha Ziba said her Organisation...
Read more

Zambia creditors call for IMF plan to anchor debt overhaul

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Zambia’s newly-formed creditor group is encouraging the government to bring a planned debt overhaul under the scope of an International Monetary Fund bailout, to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 387 times, 387 reads today]

Related Posts: