Monday, June 29, 2020
PRO’S HIT LIST: Champagne Popping Weekend

By sports
It was a championship crowning weekend for a couple of our foreign-based players.

=TANZANIA
Midfielder Clatus Chama came on as a sub in Sunday’s 0-0 away draw against Prisons that saw them retain the Tanzanian league title under former Chipolopolo Zambia coach Sven Vandenbroeck in his first season in charge following his appointment last December.
The win was Simba’s third title in a roll after clinching the crown on an unassailable 21 points with a match to spare.

=POLAND
Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes but was not on target on Friday in 4th placed Slask Wroclaw’s 3-2 home win over number seven side Cracovia in their championship playoff group match.

=SWEDEN
Midfielder Edward Chilufya started for Djugardens IF in Sunday’s 5-0 home rout over Kalmar.
He did not score and was substituted in the 61st minute while compatriot Emmanuel Banda has yet to make his competitive debut after four rounds played.

=RUSSIA
Arsenal Tula lost 2-1 away at FK Rostov on Saturday in a match striker Evans Kangwa started but was replaced by compatriot Lameck Banda in the 78th minute.
Kangwa’s young brother Klings Kangwa came on in the 67th minute.
None of the trio was on target for mid-table Tula who have lost their opening two games since the restart on June 20.

=AUSTRIA
Patson Daka converted a penalty in Sunday’s 3-0 home win over Hartberg that sealed RB Salzburg’s seventh successive Austrian title with two games to spare.
Patson played the full 90 minutes while midfielder Enock Mwepu came off in the 70th minute.

