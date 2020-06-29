9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 29, 2020
Repeal of the Public Order Act is Not dependant on the passage of Bill 10-Chipenzi

By Chief Editor
GEARS Initiative Zambia Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi says it is a lie, cheat and deceit for anyone to purport that the repeal of the Public Order Act is dependant on the passage of Bill 10.

Mr Chipenzi says the Public Order Act is an operationalisation of Articles 20 and 21 of the Constitution in the Bill of Rights which talks about the freedom of expression, assembly and association.

He says the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 does not amend the Bill of Rights but other sections of the Constitution.

He said to amend the Bill of Rights, the country must go to a referendum to alter or amend and or change the constitution.

Mr Chipenzi says Bill 10 does not touch on these two articles but other parts adding that there is no relationship between Bill 10 and the repeal and replacement of the of Public Order Act.

He says the relationship is very remote and does not exist at all therefore, associating the Act to Bill 10 is deceitful, insincerity, dishonest and fake.

Mr Chipenzi said the reason the government is delaying the repeal is limited political will and also to use it to hoodwink citizens in supporting the bogus Bill 10.

1 COMMENT

  1. Oh STFU mistele. No one has insinuated what you are alleging. Bill 10 is not going anywhere. Better get used to it. Upnd are scared of bill 10 because undemocratic parties such as theirs with their demigod will be obliterated. How do you have one person standing for president for over 20 years and then you make noise over EC for finishing off a term for our late president

