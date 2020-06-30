9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Rural News

Allow debate on Bill10, parliamentarians urged – chieftains Malembeka.

By Chief Editor
Chieftains Malembeka of the Lamba speaking people in Masaiti Districts has urged all Members of Parliament opposing Bill 10 to allow the bill to be tabled in parliament.

Chieftains Malembeka said it is unfair for any Member of Parliament to refuse the bill before its contents are debated.

She said Members of Parliament are representatives of the people and should do what they are sent to parliament for.

She said the peace the country has enjoyed over the years should not be taken forgranted or put at risk because of selfish political ambitions.

She stated that Zambia can not develop when it’s leaders are pulling each other down instead of working together towards making the nation a better place for all.
She noted that they culture of opposing anything coming from the ruling government by the opposition is setting a bad precedence and if not handled well has the potential to divide the country.

And Chieftains Lesa of Mpongwe District has called on government to create more job and investment opportunities for the youths in rural areas.
Chieftains Lesa told Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs during her courtesy call on her palace that it is sad to see young people engage in bad vices because of lack of empowerment and social services that could prevent the situation.

She however called on Zambians across tribal and political and divides to keep the peace the nation has enjoyed and remain united.

Meanwhile Chieftains Chimukunami has thanked government for the continuous sensitization on Covid-19 preventive measures.

3 COMMENTS

  3. There’s a saying from the East where I come from, “wakake saka leka”.
    You can’t simply trust a pack rabid hyenas because they promise to not eat you even if they get the chance. Wild animals will always be wild animals, regardless of how much you tame/domesticate them.
    The is the currently the case with our politicians they are shrewd, nefarious and will do whatever it takes to stay in power for as long as they’ll have to.

