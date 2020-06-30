9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
General News

University of Zambia officially reopens for graduating students

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has officially reopened for graduating students after being closed for almost three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A check by ZNBC News at the UNZA Great East Road main campus found some students preparing to go for lectures.

University of Zambia Head of Communications and Marketing Brenda Bukowa said fourth year students and those that are in their 7th year in the school of medicine have reported back.

Dr. Bukowa said necessary health measures have been put in place and all students have been accommodated stressing that no squatting be will allowed.

She said only one person will be accommodated in each room to avoid congestion.

Dr Bukowa said the University will continue conducting E-learning for Non-graduating students and is expected to hold a virtual graduation ceremony next month.

