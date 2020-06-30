The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that it is unfortunate that a the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) is allegedly planning to involve outsiders to come and interfere in the 2021 General Elections.

Without directly mentioning UPND, PF Secretary General Davis Mwila said that the alleged reports are a clear indication that the opposition party is not ready for the 2021 polls.

Mr. Mwila said that the development also shows that the opposition party is in panic mode and scared to face President Edgar Lungu.

He has told ZNBC news in an interview that the PF has delivered in all the 10 provinces and that the opposition party has no chance of winning an election.

Mr. Mwila said the PF will scoop all the 10 provinces because it has also penetrated areas perceived to be opposition strongholds.

He said not even an outside organisation can help an opposition to win an election because the people have seen the developmental projects under the PF government.

