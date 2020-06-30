Mwila Nsofu-Five people have died on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries in an accident on the Chirundu – Kafue road at Kapilingozi Hills yesterday.

The accident involved a light truck, ladden with bags of potatoes and nine passengers on board and a Volvo Truck.

Police Spokesperson ESTHER KATONGO has confirmed that the incident happened when the light truck allegedly developed break failure as it was descending the hill, and hit into the Volvo truck before overturning.

Mrs Katongo says the light truck was being driven by LAWRENCE MWEENE, 28 years of Highlanders in Mazabuka while the Volvo truck was driven by RODGERS MUTINTA, aged 42 of Duban, South Africa.

She says the injured victims are admitted to Mtendere Mission Hospital in Chirundu, while the bodies of the deceased are in the same hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Ms KATONGO told ZNBC News that in another incident, a male pedestrian died on arrival at UTH, while another person sustained injuries in an accident which occurred on yesterday at 06 00 hours on Kamloops road in Lusaka’s Kalingalinga Compound.

She said involved was a motor vehicle Toyota Allex and a pedestrian David Tembo aged 47 of Kalingalinga Compound, who is now deceased.

Ms KATONGO said the accident happened when the driver lost control of the motor vehicle and hit the pedestrian who was off the road.

The body of the deceased is UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.

MEANWHILE, Police in Lusaka have observed an increase in the number of females being attacked by criminals after hiking vehicles on Great North Road between Heroes stadium and SOS.

Ms KATONGO said in the past one month, Police have recorded five cases of aggravated assault in which all victims are females discovered in unconscious state with head injuries, and dumped in Kabangwe area.

The recent attack involves a female adult identified as SHARON LUFINO who was attacked yesterday around 9;00 hours and dumped off Ngwerere road.

Ms KATONGO said the victim is said to have hiked a motor vehicle at SOS with a view of going to 15 miles but was later found with deep head injuries and was in an unconscious state.

She said police have instituted investigations in all cases recorded and has advised the public to desist from hiking motor vehicles especially at heroes Stadium and SOS as this has proven to be unsafe.

Ms KATONGO called on the public to always get on public transport from designated bus stations to avoid falling prey to criminals.

