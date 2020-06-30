9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
General News

Various teacher Unions welcome debt swap proposal

By Chief Editor
Various teacher Unions have welcomed the proposal by the Public Service Commission that government considers introducing a debt swap policy to lift some civil servants out of indebt.

National Union for Private and Public Educator’s (NUPPEZ) National Secretary Nelson Mwale says teachers are as some of the civil servants who are highly indebted.

Mr Mwale has told ZNBC News that some civil servants are highly indebted which has adversely affected their work.

And Mr Mwale said the Union has also applauded government for the K30 million Youth Fund that has been approved for youths across the country.

And Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) General Secretary Kangwa Musenge said the move has been appreciated.

Mr Musenge said once the indebtedness is cleared this will motivate teachers.

He said the Public Service Commission must ensure that the pronouncement must be implemented as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Basic Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) Spokesperson Kabika Kakunta said there is need to conduct an audit to see which teachers are owed and the level of their indebtedness.

Mr Kankunta said the majority of teachers are owed and that the debt swap will benefit their member.

  As I said on a previous similar post, this is a very logical and pragmatic approach by a progressive government like PF. Our people come first. With covid economy you need to be very innovative in dealing with challenges. Kz

