General News

Freedom of Expression must be exercised in a respectful and peaceful manner-US Chargè d’ Affaire

By Chief Editor
Chargè d’ Affaire ad interim at the United States Embassy in Zambia David Young says his Government, like Zambia, shares in the value of freedom of Assembly, Freedom of Speech, Freedom of the Press and Freedom of Expression as critical rights in a democracy.

He, however, said these freedoms must be exercised in a respectful and peaceful manner.

Mr. Young said it is unacceptable to use such freedoms to incite violence and spread hate speech.

Mr. Young was speaking during a meeting with Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya, Livestock and Fisheries Minister Prof. Nkandu Luo and General Education Permanent Secretary for Administration Jabbin Mulwanda.

Mr. Young who was accompanied by officials from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), said it is possible for one to express their disagreement through television, radio or social media with respect and in a peaceful manner.

“The key issue is for people to express themselves peacefully and respectfully. The problem is when they go on social media, television and radio to incite violence and hate speech,” he said.

And Mr. Young has appealed to members of the Public to heed President Edgar Lungu’s call for strict observance of coronavirus preventative measures.

Mr. Young said measures such as wearing of masks in public places, observing social distance as well as regular washing of hands with soap are effective ways of protecting oneself especially people with underlining health conditions and the aged.

He also commended President Lungu’s cautious approach in reopening different sectors of the economy such as airports, schools among others.

Mr. Young said his Government together with Center for Disease Control and (USAID) is determined to work with the Zambian Government to promote the health the sector.

Chargè d’ Affaire ad interim at the United States Embassy in Zambia David Young at a media Briefing with Information Minister Dora Siliya

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson said while people have the right to be heard, this should not be done in a manner that is disrespectful and can incite violence against others.

Ms. Siliya said Government has a responsibility to ensure public peace and protect all citizens regardless of their political or religious views.

“I know that our partners think that we are out to get the youths because they have freely expressed themselves. But is important that we appreciate that we live in a country with real politics, social context and Christian values,” she said.

Ms. Siliya assured that Government will continue to values and protect citizens rights of freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and freedom of speech.

And Ms. Siliya says the perception among citizens that the coronavirus is not real is worrying.

Ms. Siliya says Government still has a lot of work to do to convince members of the public that the disease is real so as to save lives.

She says most citizens have abandoned COVID-19 preventive measures prescribed by the Ministry of Health claiming that the virus does not exist in the country.

Ms. Siliya who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, said there is need for government to re-strategise the COVID-19 public campaign messages in order to yield desired results.

“His Excellency the President of Zambia said his last address to the nation re-emphasized that the disease is real l. a lot of people have dropped their guard they think it’s been here since March and that Zambia has been spared of the worst but clearly we are not an island and we are seeing what is happening in countries around us,” she said.

7 COMMENTS

  1. “…The key issue is for people to express themselves peacefully and respectfully. The problem is when they go on social media, television and radio to incite violence and hate speech,” he said…”

    No one incites violence and spreads hate speech………in other words he is saying he sees nothing wrong with Zambians protesting, and the problem is PF crackdowns on peacfull protests…

  3. Judging by the online presence of Trump, the US does not have any moral high ground to lecture youths about behavior on social media.

  4. Ask this British diplomat why they have removed insults and sedition laws from the UK constitution. Double standards do not belong to the 21st Century. Colonialism is over.

  5. Ella Wheeler Wilcox
    “To sin by silence, when they should protest, makes cowards of men.”

  7. I can forgive and forget all kinds of offensive behaviours, but not a lie. A lie is a cancer of one’s mentality

