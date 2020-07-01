9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Calls for the Government to subject Bill 10 to a referendum are baseless-Makebi Zulu

By Chief Editor
Lawyer Makebi Zulu says calls by Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa for the government to subject Bill 10 to a referendum are baseless.

Mr Zulu says only part 3 of the Zambian Constitution can be subjected to a referendum and not the entire Republican Constitution.

He says Parliament can amend any part of the constitution except for part 3 which is the Bill of Rights which can be amended through a referendum.

Mr Zulu who is Eastern Province Minister is saddened that Lawyers like Mr Sangwa have taken a lead in misleading the masses over Bill 10.

The Malambo PF Law Maker has challenged Mr Sangwa and those opposed to Bill 10 to state which clauses they are opposed to instead of opposing the whole document.

He says it is regrettable that the street debates about Bill 10 have also been adopted by learned people who are supposed to provide guidance to the people.

Meanwhile, Mr Zulu has also challenged Mr Sangwa to bring forward his petition against President Edgar Lungu’s candidature in next year’s elections.

He said the insistence by Mr Sangwa that President Lungu is not eligible to stand next year raises a lot of questions than answers because the constitutional court has already ruled in the matter.

Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has challenged the PF government to subject the constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 to a referendum to ascertain its popularity among Zambians.

4 COMMENTS

  1. Referendum on Bill 10 was conducted at same ballot as presidential.elections.I’m 2016. Zambian rejected it.
    Only that Zambian lawyers suffer from thinking deficiency, maybe is because of reading Bill 10 full of mispellings.

    1

  2. This exchange between these two lawyers is now becoming childish! Why doesn’t LAZ arrange a debate so we can have them on one platform.

  3. This corrupt chap Mat*vi Zulu is just a crazy PF cadre without brains. Who would give them Bill 10 in their right minds?
    I cant imagine PF deciding when to print money; or When to create more constituencies or even appointing our Traditional Chiefs their 4 Politically appointed PF Cadres! That would be madness!
    Mr Zulu will be history very soon; he is one term MP who will be banished to the dustbin where he belongs next year!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

