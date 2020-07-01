9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Feature Politics

Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party Appoints 21 Year old Youth as Party Spokesperson

By Chief Editor
The Socialist Party, whose presidential candidate for the 2021 Elections is Fred M’membe, has appointed Rehoboth Kafwabulula a 21-year-old youth as party spokesperson. In a statement by the party, Ms Kafwabulula, a member of the Central Committee of the Socialist Party and the General Secretary of the Socialist Youth League, is in the last phase of her law studies (LLB) and has been a member of the party from its inception, which she joined immediately after leaving secondary school.

A graduate of the party’s Pan-African ideological and political school, Ms Kafwabulula had also undergone ideological and political training in other parts of the world. She was born on February 18, 1999 at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

And commenting on the appointment, the party’s presidential Candidate Fred M’membe said that his party will work to bring into full play the energy of our youth and that he party structures will not treat them in the same way as everybody else and ignore their special characteristics.

“Of course, the young people should learn from the old comrades, and should strive as much as possible to engage in all sorts of useful activities with their agreement, ” he said.

5 COMMENTS

  1. PF IS IN TROUBLED WATERS, (THE BURNING PLATFORM ON THE OIL RIG, IT IS EITHER THEY STAY ON THE OIL RIG AND RISK BURNING OR THEY JUMP IN THE FREEZING SEA WATER AND GET FROZEN)

  3. There is something about those eyes. Zp needs to look into mmembe. Is this a professional relationship or what? Actually it must be professional because we heard that mmembe is fond of men.

    2

  5. More shared votes that will give pf thieves chance to rig elections. Anyway, this just another of one man party, & like all other zed parties, were one man appoints everybody to a party position. And as usual, no convention. And then they all claim to be Democratic.

