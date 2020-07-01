Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says it is business as usual for his bench despite the rescheduling of the 2021 AFCON tournament to 2022.

CAF has rescheduled the AFCON from January next year to January 2022 after match day 3, 4 and 5 were postponed over the last three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Micho said there is no time to moan about the extend period of the campaign and they were just focused on their mandate to end Zambia’s two AFCON tournament absence.

“When someone asks us what it means to us, I will just say that it means we are fighting for competitive advantage we have no right to be reactive, we have to be proactive,” Micho said.

“We have no right to let things happen but we have to happen to things, it means getting individual training programs, get these (coaches) courses running and it means getting back to competitiveness where all players will be assessed from all possible angles where we believe that once this is concluded we shall have much of our players are competitive and able to serve the nation in the best competitive way.”

Chipolopolo, who are bottom of Group H on zero points, have outstanding dates against Botswana that they were due to play March 26 at home and March 28 away.

Zambia was then set to host Group H leaders and AFCON defending champion Algeria in their penultimate qualifying fixture in June.

Algeria lead Group H on maximum 6 points, Zimbabwe has 4 points while Botswana is third on 2 points.

