General News

TIZ says integrity Pacts in Public Service Delivery are a key component for meaningful development

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Transparency International Zambia Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says integrity Pacts in Public Service Delivery are a key component for meaningful development to take place.

Speaking during a dual courtesy call made to the Mayor and Town Clerk of Chinsali District in Muchinga Province, Mr Nyambe said for sustainable development to take place, it needs people to own the processes.

Mr. Nyambe explained that integrity pacts are not meant to undermine service providers, but rather to strengthen the relationship between the service users who are in this case the people and service providers who could be a public entity or private entity.

And speaking during the brief meeting, the Mayor of Chinsali Thomas Mutale said his office welcomes progressive ideas that are aimed at supplementing government efforts of providing unprecedented development without leaving anyone behind.

Mr. Mutale disclosed that Chinsali is growing as a provincial capital of Muchinga and hence it needs it’s people to participate in the development process and eventually it’s achievements.

He further disclosed that his office is aware of the pipe water project that is laid down in Chanda Mali and Kabuta communities being implemented Chambeshi water and sewerage company and monitored by the Transparency Action Group.

He charged that this triangulation method of working is the best approach because at the end of the all stakeholders will benefit from the clean water that his town needs more than ever, now that the town to expanding to acclaim its status as the provincial capital of Muchinga Province.

