Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 2, 2020
MID-WEEK PRO’S HIT LIST

By sports
Here are selected briefs from mid-week action by our foreign-based players.


TANZANIA
Midfielder Clatous Chama scored retaining league champions Simba SC’s second goal in the 57th minute of their Dar-es-Salaam derby triumph over Azam FC to reach the Azam Sports Federation Cup semifinals to eliminate the holders.


RUSSIA
Striker Evans Kangwa started but was substituted in the 57th minute while his brother and midfielder Klings Kangwa came on three minutes earlier in 11th placed Arsenal Tula’s 3-1 home loss to Akhmat Grozny who are just below them at number 13.
Midfielder Lameck Banda was on the bench for Tula who suffered their third straight defeat since the league restart on June 20.

SWEDEN
Striker Edward Chilufya started for 6th positioned Djurgardens in their 1-0 away loss at number two side Malmo but was substituted in the 33rd minute due to injury.


AUSTRIA
Striker Patson Daka played the full 90 minutes for retaining Austrian champions RB Salzburg in their 5-1 home victory against Sturm Graz but was not on target.
Midfielder Enock Mwepu was an unused substitute.

  1. Those boys in Russia awe mweee. I watched another game on Wednesday, that Klings, the young brother of Evan, is so lazy. He need to be more strong and die a little. Utuma baby passes like those at Buildcon. Common boys, you are losing opportunities.
    Watch Lubambo, Mwepu, Patson, they almost burst from energy, they give it all.
    I never watched Fashion.

