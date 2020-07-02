Here are selected briefs from mid-week action by our foreign-based players.



TANZANIA

Midfielder Clatous Chama scored retaining league champions Simba SC’s second goal in the 57th minute of their Dar-es-Salaam derby triumph over Azam FC to reach the Azam Sports Federation Cup semifinals to eliminate the holders.



RUSSIA

Striker Evans Kangwa started but was substituted in the 57th minute while his brother and midfielder Klings Kangwa came on three minutes earlier in 11th placed Arsenal Tula’s 3-1 home loss to Akhmat Grozny who are just below them at number 13.

Midfielder Lameck Banda was on the bench for Tula who suffered their third straight defeat since the league restart on June 20.

SWEDEN

Striker Edward Chilufya started for 6th positioned Djurgardens in their 1-0 away loss at number two side Malmo but was substituted in the 33rd minute due to injury.



AUSTRIA

Striker Patson Daka played the full 90 minutes for retaining Austrian champions RB Salzburg in their 5-1 home victory against Sturm Graz but was not on target.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu was an unused substitute.

