9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 2, 2020
type here...
Health

Free Lead Screening and Treatment for Children Impacted by Lead Poisoning in Kabwe Begins

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Health Free Lead Screening and Treatment for Children Impacted by Lead Poisoning ...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Mining and Environmental Remediation and Improvement Project has commenced free Lead screening and treatment for children impacted by Lead in Kabwe.

ZMERIP National Project Coordinator, Gideon Ndalama explained that the Project is using the door to door approach to recruit children for testing and treatment due to the Covid19 restrictions.

Mr Ndalama said the screening programme started with children initially identified by the Copperbelt Environmental Project, an earlier World Bank funded project and Kabwe Mine Pollution Amelioration Initiative (KAMPAI) project funded by JICA before it was scaled up.

He said since the commencement of the programme in April, 2020, over 4258 children below 14 years old have been screened for high blood lead levels, of which 659 have been put on Chelation treatment representing 15.5% of the total number of children screened.

Mr Ndalama said ZMERIP is aiming to test atleast 10,000 children and treat 4,000 by 2022.

He said the response from the community is overwhelming and expressed optimism that despite the slow start due to a number of challenges, the Project will meet the targeted numbers for testing and treatment.

According to the health facilities, an average of 30 children per day are being screened for elevated Blood Lead Levels (BLL).
Mr Ndalama said working in partnership with local leaders and Community health volunteers, the community is being sensitised on how to prevent exposure to lead. “As a Project we hope to see a change in attitudes towards Lead exposure especially after children have undergone treatment.”

Lab technician analysing blood samples for lead poisoning
Lab technician analysing blood samples for lead poisoning

ZMERIP Medical Officer Tiza Mufune said children with elevated blood Lead levels above 45 micrograms per decilitre are being put on Chelation treatment for 19 days after which they are retested to ensure they are responding to treatment and that Lead levels are reduced.

He said the Project with support from Ministry of Health has continued providing health education on Lead to caregivers and parents of the children during the focused group meetings in the community and during their visit to health facilities.

Medical research has shown that Lead exposure at any level could be harmful to people especially children.

Dr Mufune said the programme of screening and treatment of children allows the community to know the wellbeing of their children and how they can prevent high Lead exposure at community level. Apart from blood lead screening, the children have their nutritional status and general well being assessed.

And speaking in an interview, Elizabeth Tembo, a resident of Makululu Zone B in Kabwe commended Government for supporting the Lead testing and treatment programme.

Mrs Tembo who is also a community health volunteer said Lead testing is important because it keeps the community informed about the status of childrens’ health.

“We are happy that the children are receiving the free health services. The community has waited for this opportunity for a long time,” Mrs Tembo said.

Mrs Tembo said, “I have two grandchildren with high Lead levels and I am confident that with the treatment the levels will reduce in their bodies.”

Mrs Tembo has encouraged parents from the affected communities of Makululu, Chowa, Kasanda and Katondo to work with the Project and ensure children benefit from the programme.

Government through the Project has procured state of the art Lead analysers and test kits. The Project has also procured drugs for $2.5 million dollars under a framework contract with UNICEF to support the health interventions.
The equipment has been installed at health facilities in Kasanda, Makuklulu, Chowa and Katondo, the lead hot spot areas which are serving as centres for Lead screening and treatment.

ZMERIP, in partnership with Kabwe Municipal Council, will be undertaking environmental remediation of households and selected public places in affected townships to reduce Lead levels in the soil.

[Read 11 times, 11 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleSunday Chanda backs President Lungu’s stance on Dr Chitalu Chilufya

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 1

Free Lead Screening and Treatment for Children Impacted by Lead Poisoning in Kabwe Begins

The Zambia Mining and Environmental Remediation and Improvement Project has commenced free Lead screening and treatment for children impacted...
Read more
Feature Politics

Sunday Chanda backs President Lungu’s stance on Dr Chitalu Chilufya

Chief Editor - 2
Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda has backed President Edgar Lungu’s stance not to interfere with the justice system and uphold the right...
Read more
Economy

Kansanshi Mine Appoints Anthony Mukutuma as First Zambia to to Head the Mine

Chief Editor - 2
Kansanshi Mine in Solwezi North Western Province has for the first time appointed a Zambian as the Mine’s General Manager. Anthony Mukutuma takes over as...
Read more
Columns

Zambia Debt Crisis and its Implications on the Economy

Chief Editor - 2
By Hakainde Hichilema UPND President The combined effects of poor economic management, corruption, prolonged power cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a severe deterioration...
Read more
General News

President Lungu expected in Southern Province for a two day working visit

Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Southern Province for a two day working visit. President Lungu is expected to arrive in Livingstone in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Why you are as healthy as your internal age

Health editor - 2
How Healthy Living Can Reduce Internal Age and Disease Risk https://youtu.be/btSLFBbLG20 Why improving your Internal age really matters Heart attacks, strokes and sudden deaths are becoming increasingly...
Read more

Austrian government approves a soft financing facility of up to 6.8 million euros to upgrade UTH cancer center

Health Chief Editor - 28
The Austrian government has approved a soft financing facility of up to 6.8 million euros or K138.5 million to upgrade the aging cancer center...
Read more

UK envoy praises Lusambo for his fight against Covid-19

Health Chief Editor - 27
UK High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has commended Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for his passionate fight against Covid-19. Mr Woolley said Mr Lusambo’s...
Read more

President Lungu Explains Delays in Constructing Mini-Hospitals

Health Chief Editor - 12
President Edgar Lungu says works to construct the 108 mini-hospitals in some selected districts, have delayed because the two contractors building the facilities are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 12 times, 12 reads today]

Related Posts: