By Chief Editor
The United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Haikainde Hichilema yesterday stormed the National Registration office to seek answers on why there is a selective issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs).

According to Mr. Hichilema, all the senior officers went into hiding for fear of being fired by what he described as the corrupt PF especially, if they attended to his team to provide answers they were seeking.

The UPND leader accused the department of National Registration of issuing NRCs in perceived ruling Patriotic Front(PF) strongholds while ignoring the UPND strongholds.

“The department of National Registration has of late been issuing NRCs in perceived PF strongholds while people in other parts of the country who also need the same document are not being accorded a chance to do so,”, he said adding that his party knows this is a PF scheme of wanting to disfranchise many Zambians but UPND will allow this to happen.

“We, therefore, immediately call on the PF to stop this scheme of selectively issuing NRCs but to those being issued with the document, we appeal to you to use the same in kicking out the PF,” he said.

The UPND leader said that he had evidence of crowds of people at Lupiya village in Chiengi Constituency, Luapula Province, being given NRCs while the same was not being done in Southern, North-Western, and Western Provinces and called for the process to be done in a uniform manner across all provinces.

