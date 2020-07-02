National Biosafety Authority Chief Executive Officer Lackson Tonga has urged inspectors to ensure that there is no illegal entry of any GMO products into the country.

Mr Tonga says the role of the inspectors at the ports of entry is critical in executing the NBA mandate and to monitor the inflow of products that may contain GMOs at ports of entry.

He has urged the inspectors to ensure that such products coming in the country

have prior authorisation by the NBA before they enter the country to guarantee the

safety of the humans, animals and the environment.

He was speaking during the training of 14 Inspectors to help execute the Authority’s mandate and monitor the inflow of products that may contain GMOs at ports of entry.

The training was held to equip the officers with the Authority’s mandate and matters related to GMOs.

The Inspectors, who are from the Ministry of Health, will enforce the provisions of the

Biosafety Act together with the provisions of the Food and Drugs Act and the Public Health Act.

The Inspectors based at the critical ports of entry will help beef up the inspectorate wing of the NBA.

The Health Inspectors came from Kazungula, Katima Mulilo, Kasumbalesa, Nakonde, Chanida, Mwami, Harry Mwanga Nkumbula, Victoria Falls, Simon Mwansa

Kapwepwe and Kenneth Kaunda International Airport

Mr Tonga said all the products that must enter the country must have a permit to import.

He said whilst inland products must have permits to place on the market, for transiting products there is need for the entry and exit ports to communicate effectively and ensure that such products have indeed left the country.

And Ministry of Health Chief Environmental Health Officer, Doreen Sakala, said it was important that the ports

of entry Health Inspectors understood their role and adhered to the provisions of the Biosafety Act number 10 of 2007.

Mrs Sakala said the training was key for the Inspectors as it provided knowledge for them to critically understand how they will operate.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]