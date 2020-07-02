Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda has backed President Edgar Lungu’s stance not to interfere with the justice system and uphold the right of any person to be presumed innocent until proved guilty by the due process of the law.

Mr Chanda says President Lungu as a lawyer and leader, who respects human rights in the country, is saying the fight against Corruption is crucial and must be energized but that it must be done within the confines of the law.

He says the Head of State is saying the fight against corruption must be fought within the provisions of the law, without political considerations because they only create political witchhunts.

Mr. Chanda says President Lungu has placed on record that any senior government official can be investigated, arrested but must be done without any prejudice and upholding Article 18 -two that states that everybody is innocent until proven guilty.

He has told ZNBC News in an interview that the country is moving away from a regime where senior government officials or those that are connected to the corridors of power are shielded from facing the due process of the law.

Mr. Chanda said President Lungu reserves the right to fire or suspend any official under investigation when they try to temper with investigations.

He said in the past there have been, individuals that had been accused and suffered so much damage by the so called court of public opinion and in the end, got acquitted.

Mr. Chanda said it is unfortunate that sometimes those that are supposed to uphold and promote human rights are not rising to defend the right of accused persons.

[Read 23 times, 23 reads today]