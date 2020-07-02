9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 2, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

UPND Objects to the Proposals Presented by ECZ on the 2021 Elections

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Feature Politics UPND Objects to the Proposals Presented by ECZ on the 2021...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed concern over a number of proposals by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) ahead of the 2021 General Elections.

In his letter to ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano, UPND Secretary General, Stephen Katuka cited the high nomination fees, 30 days voter registration period, the voters register, printing of ballots in the United Arab Emirates and the lack of sponsored stakeholder monitors as well as prisoner voting as some of the concerns that need urgent redress.

Mr Katuka said the proposals if implemented will not only disfranchise eligible voters, but also serve as a systematic barrier which has the potential to pose a serious indictment on holding free, fair and credible elections.

“We reject the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) position to hold a 30 days voter registration as doing so will disfranchise many eligible citizens. Our view is that voter registration is supposed to be a continuous process. We reject the proposed nomination fees for the 2021 General Elections in that, in a democracy like ours, all citizens have the right to participate in the elections without systematic barriers like hiking of nominations fees,” the letter read in part.

Mr Katuka further added that the party was not in support of the suggestion by ECZ not to sponsor stakeholders intending to monitor the printing of ballot papers for the 2021 General Elections in Dubai while allowing prisoners to vote posses a serious threat to national democracy.

“We reject an overhaul and complete deletion of the current voters register as the current electoral code provides for continuous registration of voters. We reject the idea to extend voting to prisons as doing so will disadvantage opposition political parties given the security nature of prisons,” the letter further read.

The ECZ has since the disputed 2016 General Election come under fire from political players and stakeholders for its perceived connivance with the ruling PF ahead of what most commentators term a two-horse race between UPND and PF.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleHH and his team storm National Registration office to demand Answers for the “Selective Issuance of NRCs”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

UPND Objects to the Proposals Presented by ECZ on the 2021 Elections

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed concern over a number of proposals by the Electoral Commission...
Read more
Headlines

HH and his team storm National Registration office to demand Answers for the “Selective Issuance of NRCs”

Chief Editor - 0
The United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Haikainde Hichilema yesterday stormed the National Registration office to seek answers on why there is...
Read more
General News

Youth Indaba set for today at Mulungushi International Conference

Chief Editor - 3
The government will today hold a Youth Forum at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka aimed at coming up with a road map on...
Read more
General News

Chicago’s Reloaded at East Park Mall will remain closed

Chief Editor - 0
The Lusaka City Council Liquor Licensing Committee has resolved that Chicago’s Reloaded at East Park Mall will remain closed pending determination of the matter...
Read more
Economy

EAZ officially launches Zambia Citizen Entrepreneurs Development Programme

Chief Editor - 0
The Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ) has officially launched a programme called ‘Zambia Citizen Entrepreneurs Development Programme' aimed at enhancing wealth creation through the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Electoral Commission of Zambia Sets July 30 as date for 11 Ward By-Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
The Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ) has set Thursday, July 30, 2020 as the date for the various Local Government by-elections in the eleven...
Read more

Removing article 52(4) is not meant to advance President Edgar Lungu’s interest

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
PF chairperson for legal affairs Hon Brian Mundubile says removing article 52(4) is not meant to advance President Edgar Lungu's interest but to avoid...
Read more

Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party Appoints 21 Year old Youth as Party Spokesperson

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 28
The Socialist Party, whose presidential candidate for the 2021 Elections is Fred M'membe, has appointed Rehoboth Kafwabulula a 21-year-old youth as party spokesperson. In...
Read more

Calls for the Government to subject Bill 10 to a referendum are baseless-Makebi Zulu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 20
Lawyer Makebi Zulu says calls by Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa for the government to subject Bill 10 to a referendum are baseless. Mr Zulu says...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: