President Edgar Lungu has directed the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) and Livingstone City Council to quickly complete the construction of the Livingstone intercity bus terminus.

President Lungu is not happy that the project has delayed due to misunderstandings between the two partners.

He says people want quick completion of the project and that any further delay should not be allowed.

President Lungu said this shortly before Commissioning the NAPSA owned Mosi-Oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort Hotel in Livingstone.

And, NAPSA Director General Yollard Kachinda assured the President that issues that surrounded the delay on the construction works have been resolved.

Mr. Kachinda told President Lungu that the construction of the bus terminus will be completed within 12 months.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale said he is happy that works on the construction of the bus terminus will soon resume adding that it has been expensive to keep the contractor on site.

