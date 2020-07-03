President Edgar Lungu has appointed four new District Commissioners in Southern Province.

The new DCs include Brenda Mwenda for Kalomo, Timothy Siakiziba for Gwembe, Kanji Musokotwane for Kazungula, Ephraim Mwanjabantu for Siavonga and Munachongo Muleya for Monze.

Siavonga’s Lovemore Kanyama, Cosmas Chiiba for Kalomo and Gwembe’s Justus Phiri have since been benched.

Provincial Permanent Secretary, Mwangala Liomba has confirmed the appointments in an interview and adding that Pascalina Musokotwane moves to Livingstone from Kazungula.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Southern Province for a two day working visit.

President Lungu is expected to arrive in Livingstone in the morning and will immediately proceed for a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a four star Mosi-0-Tunya Livingstone resort hotel and conference facility.

Dr. Hamukale explained that the project is an outcome of the 2019 Southern Province tourism and investment exposition.

And President Lungu will on Saturday travel to Monze to commission new housing units for the Zambia Correctional Service.

President Lungu will later in the afternoon be in Mazabuka to commission another set of housing units for Zambia Police Service.

