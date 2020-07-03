9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 3, 2020
type here...
Headlines

President Lungu drops four South DC’s

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
Headlines President Lungu drops four South DC’s
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has appointed four new District Commissioners in Southern Province.

The new DCs include Brenda Mwenda for Kalomo, Timothy Siakiziba for Gwembe, Kanji Musokotwane for Kazungula, Ephraim Mwanjabantu for Siavonga and Munachongo Muleya for Monze.

Siavonga’s Lovemore Kanyama, Cosmas Chiiba for Kalomo and Gwembe’s Justus Phiri have since been benched.

Provincial Permanent Secretary, Mwangala Liomba has confirmed the appointments in an interview and adding that Pascalina Musokotwane moves to Livingstone from Kazungula.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Southern Province for a two day working visit.

President Lungu is expected to arrive in Livingstone in the morning and will immediately proceed for a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a four star Mosi-0-Tunya Livingstone resort hotel and conference facility.

Dr. Hamukale explained that the project is an outcome of the 2019 Southern Province tourism and investment exposition.

And President Lungu will on Saturday travel to Monze to commission new housing units for the Zambia Correctional Service.

President Lungu will later in the afternoon be in Mazabuka to commission another set of housing units for Zambia Police Service.

[Read 253 times, 253 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleUPND goes to court over Bill 10
Next articleMMD Youths launch Operation KU SEKWILA 2021

2 COMMENTS

  2. TELL THIS MAN THAT HE IS TRANSFERING CORONAVIRUS TO SOUTHERN PROVINCE. HE MUST STAY IN LUSAKA. TOO MUCH KACHASU PRESIDENT LUNGU IS NOW THINKING IN REVERSE.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Mopani denies Owing Kitwe City Council K58 million

Mopani Mines has accused Kitwe City Council of increasing rates by 600% outside the binding agreement. On Wednesday, Kitwe City...
Read more
Feature Politics

MMD Youths launch Operation KU SEKWILA 2021

Chief Editor - 1
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths Yesterday launched the Operation KU SEKWILA 2021. Speaking yesterday at the MMD Secretariat, MMD Vice Youth...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu drops four South DC’s

Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has appointed four new District Commissioners in Southern Province. The new DCs include Brenda Mwenda for Kalomo, Timothy Siakiziba for Gwembe, Kanji...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND goes to court over Bill 10

Chief Editor - 12
Leader of the opposition Jack Mwiimbu has commenced judicial review proceedings before the Lusaka High Court over the Speaker's decision to allow debate on...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

El Mukuka, HVMZA and Marocco bring the latin flair to winter with the massive collab track ‘Dame’

staff - 1
"Dame" is a fun, cheeky and light-hearted track about romance and was created in a late-night studio session in Berlin 3 years ago, but...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

It’s morally wrong for a Cabinet Minister to remain in office while facing corruption investigations

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
Action Aid Zambia says it is morally wrong for a Cabinet Minister to remain in office while facing corruption investigations or any other allegations of...
Read more

M’membe’s Socialist Party receives kudos for appointment

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has hailed the appointment of Rehoboth Kafwabulula, a 21-year-old youth, as Socialist Party spokesperson. YALI President Andrew Ntewewe who...
Read more

HH and his team storm National Registration office to demand Answers for the “Selective Issuance of NRCs”

Headlines Chief Editor - 37
The United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Haikainde Hichilema yesterday stormed the National Registration office to seek answers on why there is...
Read more

Dr Chitalu Chilufya is Innocent until proven otherwise by the courts of law-State House

Headlines Chief Editor - 40
State House has issued a statement in support of embattled Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya after criticism from some quarters questioning why the Health...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 255 times, 255 reads today]

Related Posts: