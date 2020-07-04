Mr. Chishala Chilufya a seasoned political consultant based in Chipata and a member of the Redeemed Methodist Church has strongly castigated Christians and church organizations who are fighting the Christian clause which is in Constitutional Amendment Bill 10.

In a statement released to the media, Mr. Chishala has also condemned Christians to stop being gullible to rhetorics about Zambia a country being a Christian nation when in fact it’s not properly enshrined in the Constitution of Zambia.

He has since challenged the clergy to come out in the open to openly indicate whether Zambia should cease to be called a Christian nation because that’s what it means when people don’t want it included in the Constitution.

The political consultant has called on the Zambian people to seize this opportunity to strengthen Christian values, ethics and principles within the framework of the law like other nations hav done citing Isreal a Jewish state and Islamic states such as Saudi Arabia, Morrocco among others.

“Firstly, the Zambian people must know that Bill 10 provides to amend multi-religious which is “SECULAR” and replace it with Christian ethics, values and principles. Now the question is, is that what they are opposing? Are we so afraid of living according to Christian values that we are against this amendment or is it because some political parties and clergy have been receiving money from the LBGTQ organizations and are afraid that this clause will hinder them.

“Zambia as a country has been celebrated world over, over the declaration of Zambia being a Christian nation, this lead to the growth of alot of churches but when it comes to implementing this into the Constitution men of the cloth are the ones disputing and opposing the loudest.

“Let’s have an honest conversation, are they opposing God? In essence what they are saying is we should become a secular state to allow gay, satanism and other abominable practises because you can’t have it both ways.

He has since urged the Zambian people to be vigilant and careful and to resist the temptation of turning the Bill into a partisan political conquest when analysing the Bill, he questioned.

He has wondered why some clergy should take a partisan stance, preaching division and choosing whom they support.

“I’m urging the church to not preach hate but to preach love, unity, peace and reconciliation. The church is there to give light to darkness, that is why there is a platform of engagement. They need to be a neutral body. They should not advance a regime change agenda in their criticism, that is why as a politician and Bill 10 Advocate, it is because of the Christian clause

that we have produced the brochure called the ‘Journey-To-Bill10’ and ‘What is Bill 10’ which is available in all local languages

“The country had alot of commissions of inquiry in regards to the Constitution Amendments starting with Former President Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Fredrick Chiluba, Dr Levy Levy Patrick Mwanawasa , Mr Rupiah Bwezani Banda and President Michael Says.

Today they are the same people opposing the amendment, as a country we should not do anything to target an individual because of what we stand to benefit individually.

“The Zambian people should not see the amendment bill number 10 through 2021 elections. Since independence in 1964 the Zambian Constitution has been amended 9times. The current amendment should be objectively evaluated. The reason the Constitution has been amended in the past and presently is so as to suit the current atmosphere and state of the world.

“One wonders why people should fight the Constitution Amendment which is meant to correct the challenges affecting our governing system and make us progressive with the inclusion of women, youths and disabled, he wondered.

