Saturday, July 4, 2020
Clamp down on the Theft of Medicines, Dr Chilufya tells Medical Stores

By Chief Editor
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has encouraged the new Medical Stores Limited board of directors to clamp down pilferage of medicines.

Dr. Chilufya said if the scourge is allowed it may deny many Zambians from accessing medicine, against the principals of the Patriotic Front Government which believes in Universal Health Care.

“That woman from Shangombo and other areas need to access this medicine, so we need for the medicine to be safeguarded,” he said .

He said sustainable development hinges on health and productive workforce, prompting Government to place more investment in the health of the Zambian population.

He added that this will help attain a healthy workforce to drive the social economic development agenda.

Dr. Chilufya was speaking when he unveiled the new Medical Stores Limited board of directors on Friday in Lusaka.

“Investing in health systems, repositioning to ensure that we aspire for universal health coverage is our target. Health for everyone, health for all is the target that Government has set,” he added.

“Investing in health systems recognises the need to address the fundamental coke known us the supply chain of medicines and medical supplies.”

The new board of directors will comprise of Ms. Kakulubelwa Mulalelo (Chairperson), Mr. James Kapesa (Vice Chairperson), Mr. Mulenga Mulenba (Member) Mr. Zubir Dasu (Member), Mr. Marlon Banda (Member ),Mrs. Lizzy Mukwasa (Member )Mrs. Mwenya Bwalya (Member ) and Mr. Aven Muvwende (Member)

1 COMMENT

  1. Is this a joke? The biggest thief in Zambian health industry telling Directors of MS to clamp down on pilfering…really laughable…this is why our incept President should have put him on leave or suspension.

