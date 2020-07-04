9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 4, 2020
Zimiseleni Admits Players Will Miss Fans During July 18 League Restart

By sports
Lusaka Dynamos defender Zimiseleni Moyo has admitted that it will be hard for both players and fans as the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season restarts with closed door matches on July 18.

Playing matches behind closed doors is one of the measures FAZ and health authorities have put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview, Moyo asked fellow players and fans to follow guidelines on coronavirus prevention.

“Especially for the fans it will be so painful; I know fans give you motivation. Sometimes when you are coming to the stadium and you see fans, people are singing, it motivates you to push more hard. It will be like a training environment but there is nothing we can do,” the ex-Zesco United and Zanaco defender said.

“We just want to urge the supporters to be patient; we know that it will be more painful for them to be away from the stadium. But our health matters most so we should follow what we have been advised. Even us as footballers we should follow those precautions. We should not risk our lives,” Moyo said.

The Zimbabwean is positive Lusaka Dynamos will excel in the remaining matches and secure a top-four slot.

“Looking at our form in 2020 we have been doing well. We are now looking at finding ourselves in the top four. The difference between us and number one (leaders Forest Rangers) is six points and we have a game against them,” Moyo said.

Leaders Forest are on 35 points from 24 games played.

Others in the top four are second placed Napsa Stars on 45 points, Eagles on 44 points and Nkana on 43

