Sunday, July 5, 2020
Rural News

Chilubi Town Council Commissions a 16 sitter boat worth K1.2 Million to easy transport problems

By Chief Editor
Chilubi Town Council has commissioned a 16 sitter boat worth K1.2 Million to lessen challenges of water transport on the island.

Speaking during the commissioning event at muchinshi Harbor, Chilubi District Commissioner Gilbert Mwila, who was the guest of honor, said the coming of this boat will cushion the challenges of water transport on the island.

He therefore appealed to the planning unit to quickly expedite the process of marking the land owned by the council, that is available for the construction of a proper modern harbor, which is one of the projects trallard is working on to ensure the safety of the boats.

And speaking during the same event Chilubi Council Chairperson Daniel Mwila stated that the boat is not to be accessed by only selected individuals but the entire Chilubi populace, and hence it should be taken care of and guarded jealously.

He added that with the boat in place they hope to see a decrease in the number of emergency cases to attend to due to limited and insufficient transportation.

And Chilubi Town Council Secretary Thinkwell Mwaba said with the coming of the boat they should be an improvement with the quality of work owing to time inspection and
supervision of projects in council, as they strive to provide the much needed services to the residents of chilubi.

He further disclosed the source of funding as the equalization fund that is sent to councils from central government.

The Commissioned 16 sitter boat worth K1.2 Million by Chilubi Town Council
