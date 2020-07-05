Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie says China will consider cancelling interests on Zambia’s debt to that country that was supposed to mature by the end of 2020.

Mr. Li says China will also extend the debt repayment period for Zambia.

He says this is to allow Zambia recover from the current economic challenges which have been caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Mr. LI said this when President Edgar Lungu commissioned houses for Police offices in Mazabuka.

He also said Zambia will be one of the first Countries to benefit from the Covid-19 vaccine once it is found by China.

And speaking at the same function President Lungu urged youths and the people of Southern Province to uphold peace.

President Lungu said people should not listen to those who are asking them to engage in acts of violence.

He said those involved will face the full wrath of the law as their actions will also deter development in the area.

The Head of State said police officers will remain vigilant and deal with troublemakers.

Meanwhile, Hundreds of Mazabuka residents thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of President Lungu.

The residents cheered the head of state motorcade as it passed through the central business district to go where he was launching the housing project for police officers.

And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said officers who maintain law and order deserve to be motivated.

