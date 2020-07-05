The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it will not extend the 30-day voters registration exercise timeframe.
ECZ Chief Executive Officer Patrick Nshindano says this is because everything must be prepared and set towards the date that has already been enshrined in the Constitution for the 2021 General Elections in August.
Mr. Nshindano says the commission is currently undertaking training and setting up equipment that will capture the targeted NINE Million people.
Speaking to ZNBC News in Lusaka, Mr. Nshindano urged Zambian Citizens to turn up in numbers and register as voters.
Mr. Nshindano has urged various stakeholders to engage citizens on the importance of voting.
In the meantime PF are accelerating NRC issuewances in their strong holds only and refugee camps ……
Iwee Nshindono ad ba PF u think this country is in yo pocket. We know yo plans ad yo cartel wht u want to do, 30 days of vote registration is not enough to capture the whole country ad y a doing things as if this is the first election to be held? Zambia calo che su bonse. You subjecting the nation to be on a panic mode, 30 days is not enough ad with the issue of covid-19 issue how is this going to be possible. Ad in densely populated area few people will be registered as registration will be very slow by observing social distance. People will be frustrated due to long queues moving at snail pace, ad don’t expect thm to stand in queues for long hours whn they hv to be working or looking for survival in this hard times.
Change ad let this elections be for all Zambians ad not few greedy…