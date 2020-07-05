The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it will not extend the 30-day voters registration exercise timeframe.

ECZ Chief Executive Officer Patrick Nshindano says this is because everything must be prepared and set towards the date that has already been enshrined in the Constitution for the 2021 General Elections in August.

Mr. Nshindano says the commission is currently undertaking training and setting up equipment that will capture the targeted NINE Million people.

Speaking to ZNBC News in Lusaka, Mr. Nshindano urged Zambian Citizens to turn up in numbers and register as voters.

Mr. Nshindano has urged various stakeholders to engage citizens on the importance of voting.

