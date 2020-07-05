Lusaka Central Member of Parliament Hon Margaret Mwanakatwe has encouraged youths in her constituency to venture into business in order to secure a bright future.

Hon Mwanakatwe says a lot of people are entering into business because they have seen the value of doing business rather than depending on white color jobs.

The Lawmaker said this when she met youths at Church of God, at a meeting organized by four churches from Bauleni.

About two hundred youths attended the meeting and engaged their MP on issues affecting them.

Pastor Mzyeche Kalombola from Central African Christian Church made a presentation on behalf of the youths that they want empowerment in sectors such as agriculture, transport, aquaculture and block making.

Hon Mwanakatwe promised to deliver these empowerments to the youths in Bauleni very soon.

“Are these the things I can fail to deliver to you? I will give you what you have requested me and very soon, and I repeat, very soon you will see these things delivered to you. Yesterday I was empowering women from State House area with chickens and feed, what can stop me from empowering you the energetic youths,” she stated.

“Let me encourage all of you gathered here that let’s try to do business. There is money in aquaculture, agriculture, livestock farming, the list is endless. All I can assure you is that I will be here to support you youths. All we need to do is to meet like this and discuss the way forward. So I promise to continue engaging you as we develop Bauleni together.”

Hon Mwanakatwe challenged the youths to be innovative and work hard for them to make it in life.

And Kalumbila Multipurpose Cooperative Society LTD Chairman General Kennedy Chilekwa Mambwe, who was backed by his Chief Executive Officer Collins Mthwalo Zulu, said the cooperative has a total of 24 mines and twelve farms specifically for youths.

He encouraged the youths to be innovative and work hard in order to partner with fellow youths in creating wealth.

