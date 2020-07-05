The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says Zambia is food secure. FRA Executive Director Chola Kafwabulula says the country has had approximately 60 thousand metric tonnes of maize before the maize purchasing season that began on June 29, 2020.

Mr. Kafwabulula has also told ZNBC news in Lusaka that government will in the next few days release another one billion Kwacha for the current maize purchasing season.

Two point two billion kwacha has been budgeted for maize purchase this season.

Government has already released one billion Kwacha for the exercise, resulting into prompt payment of farmers.

Mr. Kafwabulula says farmers who supplied maize to the FRA few days ago have already received their payments.

Meanwhile the Zambia National Farmers Union -ZNFU has praised the FRA following its decision to pay maize suppliers promptly.

ZNFU Spokesperson Calvin Kaleyi says the move will empower farmers with capital for the next production activities.

And Lusaka’s Twikatane Farm Products Managing Director Rudolf Faerber has also welcomed the decision by FRA to effect prompt payments to maize suppliers.

