Former Defence Minister Richwell Siamunene condemns the behavior of the UPND in Monze

Livestock Minister Greyford Monde, Defence Minister Richwell Siamunene and RDA chairperson Simon Mukupa at a really Itezhi Itezhi yesterday 14-02-2016. ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Former Defence Minister Richwell Siamunene has condemned the behavior of the UPND in Monze during President Edgar Lungu’s visit stating that it has the potential to bring chaos in the country.

Mr. Siamunene says President Lungu has visited almost all the districts in Southern Province without any incidents and wondered why the people of Monze want to dent the image of the region.

He told ZNBC news in a walk-in interview that the behavior of UPND cadres in Monze must be condemned in the strongest terms because it does not represent the aspirations of the loving and peaceful people of Southern Province.

Mr. Siamunene said the UPND cadres in Monze only succeeded in de-campaigning their own leader and questioned how the opposition party will campaign if people in PF strongholds also retaliate.

He said Zambians must appreciate that there can only be one President at any given time and that the Presidency deserves respect from all Zambians.

Mr. Siamunene said President LUNGU has the right to visit any district in the country to monitor and deliver development without any disturbance.

Some UPND cadres in Monze yesterday lined up on the streets waving UPND symbols and chanting UPND slogans as the presidential motorcade was passing

