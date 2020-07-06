Close to 50 bars in Lusaka have been warned for breaking the Anti-Covid -19 restrictions.

The bars have been conducting business in disregard of the Presidential decree that they should remain shut until the Covid-19 situation improves.

Among the 50 bars that have received a warning is Cappello Pub and Grill at Lewanika Mall in Woodlands whose license has been confiscated.

Cappello Pub and Grill management has also been summoned by the local authority for exculpation.

This follows night operations conducted during the long weekend by the State and Council Police.

And Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba says restaurants and liquor stores were also found abrogating the Covid 19 measures.

Mr. SICHIMBA says authorities have observed that most liquor stores have taken advantage of the holiday to turn their premises into drinking spots.

He has warned that the local Authority working with the state Police will ensure the anti Covid-19 measures are followed during the long weekend through intensified patrols.

[Read 96 times, 96 reads today]