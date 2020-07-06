UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says the ward by elections being induced by the PF are a drain not only on the national coffers but political parties as well.

Mr Katuka says the monthly ward by elections are not pleasing to opposition political parties.

He is saddened that Zambia is now holding by elections every month caused by PF appetite to deceive Zambians that they are still popular.

Mr Katuka has challenged the PF to stop buying UPND Councilors in order to stop causing the by elections.

He said the country only has a few months to go before the general elections and the PF can afford to wait until then to prove their popularity.

Mr Katuka said Zambians are tired of the by elections which are contributing to the high poverty levels in the country.

He challenged President Edgar Lungu to show social shame and stop the by elections which if allowed to continue will deplete the national coffers.

Mr Katuka said the money being spent on by elections should have been channelled to other sectors such as education, health and water and sanitation.

Meanwhile, UPND Lufwanyama Ward Councillor Rodgers Simwemba who recently resigned to join the Patriotic Front has rescinded his decision.

Mr Simwemba announced at a media briefing that he has handed a letter to the Council Chairperson for Lufwanyama indicating his decision.

The UPND Councilor has confirmed he was promised a job in the health sector upon completion of his Clinical medicine course by the PF to resign his position.

Mr Simwemba said he decided to rescind his decision because he does not want to be in the opposition together with the PF next year as he knows that PF are headed for a loss next year.

He said the PF are promising a luxurious life for those that will accept to resign which is hard for most councillors

to resist.

And UPND Chairperson for Elections Gary Nkombo says the UPND now has evidence to prove that the ruling party is inducing opposition councillors to resign in order to cause by elections.

Mr Nkombo said Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Zambia DNA spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa who is being used by the Vice President Inonge Wina have all gone on rampage inducing UPND Councilors to resign.

He said from North Western and Western Provinces, the trio has now shifted to the Lamba Land on the Copperbelt with five Councilors having resigned so far.

Mr Nkombo has commended Mr Simwemba for rescinding his decision and has warned the PF never to threaten him for anything.

He said the UPND will not condone any form of intimidation on the Coincilor who has a democratic right to belong to a party of his choice.

Mr Nkombo has also warned UPND Councilors on the Copperbelt and Central Province not to entertain any thought of resigning to join the PF in order to prevent by elections.

