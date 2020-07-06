A Zambian Judge has been reappointed to serve on the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals for a term of two years beginning July 1st, 2020 to June 30th, 2022.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has reappointed Judge Prisca Matimba Nyambe to the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals also known as the

Mechanism.

Judge Matimba Nyambe, an Advocate of the High Court and Supreme Court of Zambia is among the 25 high profile jurists on the International Residual Mechanism Criminal Tribunals judicial roster that includes Judge Carmel Agius from Malta who is the President of the Mechanism.

She was first elected to serve on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunal in 2011 after serving as General Counsel to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) from 2002 to 2006.

The UN Secretary General, Mr Guterres announced in a letter to the General Assembly that he had reappointed Judge Matimba Nyambe who is among the six (6) female jurists from the 25 members who have been appointed to serve on the global criminal Court.

The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, also referred to as the Mechanism, is an international court which was established by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2010.

It was formed with the mandate to perform the remaining functions of the International Criminal

Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

The two criminal Courts were established for the purpose to investigate and prosecute

individuals responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

This is according to a statement issued by Wallen Simwaka, the First Secretary Press Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations.

[Read 111 times, 111 reads today]