Zambia has recorded 324 new COVID-19 cases with 18 deaths in the last 11 days, says Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya.

At a media briefing today, Dr Chilufya said the death toll now stands at 42, 24 of which were brought in dead.

He also declared Lusaka as the new COVID-19 hotspot.

Dr Chilufya said in the same 11 days, 153 people have recovered bringing the total to 1412.

He said Lusaka is back again as the hotspot, thus people are encouraged to not lose guard on preventive measures.

