Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Economics Association of Zambia Says Zambia's Economy has performed better than anticipated

By Chief Editor
Zambia’s Economic performance in the first half of the year has been rated positively.

The Economics Association of Zambia(EAZ) says the country’s economy has performed better than anticipated during the period under review.

EAZ President Lubinda Habaazoka says due to Novel Corona Virus-COVID-19 , many predicted the country would experience an economic slump.

Dr. Habaazoka says COVID-19 has posed a negative impact on revenue collection and the country’s ability to enhance Foreign Direct Investment.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

He lamented the COVID-19 has stimulated the flight of capital from the emerging markets such as Zambia to developed countries.

He however says the Eight Billion Kwacha COVID Bond has ameliorated the negative impact of COVID-19 on Zambia’s economy.

Dr. Habaazoka also said the 10 billion Kwacha Economic Stimulus Package, announced by the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) will reinforce efforts to make the country’s economy recover.

2 COMMENTS

  2. The economy has been in free for since 2016…. all indicators are there to see. What better performance his he talking about?
    Dollar-Kwacha today 17.92
    Numbers don’t lie

