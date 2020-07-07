9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Economy

Kariba Hydro Plant Resumes full capacity after drought

By Chief Editor
The Kariba Dam, the main hydropower plant for Zambia and Zimbabwe is operating at near-full capacity for the first time since it was revamped two years ago.

The worst regional drought in four decades shuttered power generation at Kariba for more than a year and led to daily power cuts of as long as 18 hours in Zimbabwe and neighboring Zambia.

Both countries rely on the lake for about half of their power.

The facility, which was upgraded in March 2018 to expand output to 1,050 megawatts from 750 megawatts, is operating near peak capacity thanks to higher water inflows to Lake Kariba, the world’s largest man-made reservoir.

It was generating 902 megawatts of electricity on Friday, according to the Zimbabwe Power Co.

“There were significant inflows to the lake, which allowed us to run full throttle for the first time during this winter period,” Kenneth Maswera, ZPC’s acting manager, said by phone on Monday.

“There could be some reductions during the first week of September, but we are still within the stipulated guidelines for our allocations.”

Water levels at Kariba have risen five-fold and the reservoir’s capacity is 41%, up from as low as 8% earlier this year, according to the latest data from the Zambezi River Authority, which manages the Lake.

  2. We thank God. This is good. Diplot just because you have water does not translate to power for all. This is why we have been investing in increasing capacity of power generation. Remember that the population and demand is also increasing. This is why we are also investing in alternative solutions and asking people to be responsible with how they use power. There is so much waste when I visit households around the country.

    3

  4. Waiting for 2021 to dupe the Zambians into voting for the PF by decreasing load shedding just before elections.
    Nada…we wont be cheated anymore.

