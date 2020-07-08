9.5 C
Feature Politics

With all the corruption going on does Lungu except people to throw roses at his feet?

By editor
Feature Politics With all the corruption going on does Lungu except people to throw...
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND has said they have received threats from PF asking them to apologize for the reception that was accorded to President Lungu when he visited Monze.UPND says there is nothing wrong with citizens expressing their disappointment towards failed leadership in a peaceful manner. They said the PF government has ruled this country using intimidation, oppression and suppression. The people of Zambia have not been a chance to speak or protest against bad governance.With all the corruption and bad governance does President Lungu expect citizens to be throwing roses at his feet wherever he goes they asked.

Below is a Full press release

WE ARE READY FOR YOU! UPND DARES PF CADRES

We have received some threats from Patriotic Front (PF) toy soldiers asking UPND to apologise for the reception that President Changwa received in Monze. Some PF goons are giving us 48hrs to apologise or else they will react. Apologize for what? PF cadres must not push their lack too far. We are daring them to react now, 48hrs is much let them react even after 2hrs because we are not scared and we are ready to meet them head on.

We believe there’s nothing wrong with citizens expressing their disappointment towards the failed leadership in a peaceful manner. What the free citizens of Monze expressed is the general feeling across the country towards the current government, it has nothing to do with UPND sponsoring people. When the MMD government lost touch with the people prior to the 2011 elections, we saw the people of Zambia flashing PF symbols towards the motorcade of the then President Rupiah Banda. Did the PF sponsor the citizens? Did the PF apologize on behalf of the people?

With all the corruption and bad governance what does President Lungu expect from the citizens. Does he surely expect people to be throwing roses at his feet wherever he goes. If the Presidential handlers are lying to Mr Lungu that things are okay in the country and people love him, then he is headed for bigger shocks. This is the time for self introspection for the PF government, not time for making empty threats.

Martin Luther King Jr once said “The oppressed people cannot remain oppressed forever. The yearning for freedom eventually manifest itself.”The PF government has ruled this country using intimidation, oppression and suppression. The people of Zambia have not been a chance to speak or protest against bad governance. The angered is building up in citizens. Soon tempers will start Poppin up like popcorns because citizens have been pushed in the corner and they have nowhere to go anymore except to push back. Recently we saw youths in Lusaka protesting in the bush because they are sick and tired of the PF government stepping on their freedom of expression. This is what happened in Monze, it was the protest of the oppressed people. People who can no longer be allowed to express themselves freely in their own country.

PF has failed and citizens are free express their displeasure in a peaceful manner. We as Party shall not succumb to intimidations from the outgoing government. We also want to put it on record that we have no money to pay the people Zambia to rise against PF, the citizens are being incited by hunger and arrogant, corrupt and greedy individuals in government.

We shall overcome our oppressors and one day freedom is coming to Zambia. God bless the beautiful of Zambia.

UPND MEDIA TEAM

