9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Booing is not a Crime, if it is, legalise it, Jack Mwiimbu responds to Monze Incident

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
Headlines Booing is not a Crime, if it is, legalise it, Jack...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Monze Central UPND Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has challenged government to legalize booing if it is a crime for people of Monze to ‘boo’ President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Mwiimbu has told Radio Chikuni that people of Monze did not commit any crime by ‘booing’ President Lungu as there is no provision in the Republican Constitution that criminalizes booing.

Mr. Mwiimbu says he too has been booed before by the very people of Monze during some meetings and visits to the constituency, and President Lungu is not the first to have such an encounter.

He says if the Patriotic Front want to blame anyone over this, they should blame Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale who called on people to turn up in numbers to receive President Lungu when the UPND had advised them to stay at home because of Covid 19.

He has charged that it is strange that the Patriotic Front wants to blow this matter out of proportion, a sign that they have no better message to convince people to retain power in 2021.

And Mr. Mwiimbu says Members of Parliament in Monze will not apologize over the booing incident.

[Read 45 times, 45 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleCondemnation of UPND Cadres continues to pour in
Next articleMulungushi Textiles has become an Election political token to excite the people of Kabwe-HH

3 COMMENTS

  2. This is petty by PF now, i remember in Ndola PF did the same to RB, now that it has been done to you abracadabra its a crime, Ba Chagwa stop surrounding yourself with bootlickers and improve the economy, wake up and face reality.

  3. You cannot stop people from expressing their feelings. As Mwiimbu says, he also has been booed by those same people. The best is to promise to look into their grievances and such leadership would gain respect because that is what people want. Not threatening. Why do you want people to be afraid?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Caritas Zambia stands with Bishops in calling for withdrawal of Bill No.10

Caritas Zambia has supported the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) in their call for withdrawal of the controversial...
Read more
General News

Malawi’s former Malawi Electoral Commissioner Chair cleared to exit Malawi for UK through Zambia

Chief Editor - 1
Department of Immigration in Mchinji says former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has now been cleared to leave the country for Zambia,...
Read more
Economy

President Lungu impressed with the progress report on the Kafue – Mazabuka road

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu says he is impressed with the progress report on the Kafue - Mazabuka road earmarked for completion by October 2020. The...
Read more
General News

Mulungushi Textiles has become an Election political token to excite the people of Kabwe-HH

Chief Editor - 0
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says Mulungushi Textiles has become a political token that has been used to excite the people of Kabwe with promises...
Read more
Headlines

Booing is not a Crime, if it is, legalise it, Jack Mwiimbu responds to Monze Incident

Chief Editor - 3
Monze Central UPND Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has challenged government to legalize booing if it is a crime for people of Monze to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Economics Association of Zambia Says Zambia’s Economy has performed better than anticipated

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Zambia’s Economic performance in the first half of the year has been rated positively. The Economics Association of Zambia(EAZ) says the country’s economy has performed...
Read more

Covid-19 Deaths Swell in Zambia, 18 die in the last 11 days

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
Zambia has recorded 324 new COVID-19 cases with 18 deaths in the last 11 days, says Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya. At a media briefing...
Read more

UPND Chairman for Labour Gabriel Namulambe Resigns over the Party’s stance on Bill 10

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
UPND Chairman for Labour Gabriel Namulambe has resigned from his position and party. Speaking at a media briefing in Luanshya, Mr Namulambe said he has...
Read more

Lusambo Vows to Avenge President Lungu’s Treatment by UPND Cadres in Monze

Headlines Chief Editor - 56
Lusaka Province Minister and ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Chairperson Bowman Lusambo has said that PF members on the Copperbelt will make...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 45 times, 45 reads today]

Related Posts: