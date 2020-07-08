9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Damiano Ready to Dialogue With FAZ

Banned football administrator Damiano Mutale has indicated that he is ready to dialogue with FAZ president Andrew Kamanga over FIFA’s threat to ban Zambia due to third party interference in the running of football affairs.

The controversial ex -FAZ member Mutale filed an injunction in court against FAZ in March over the legality of the 2020 FAZ electoral process.

However, FIFA has in a letter dated June 30, advised all parties to ensure the injunction that halted the FAZ elections be withdrawn from courts.

“FIFA has not addressed the letter to me. The letter has been addressed to Andrew Kamanga so it is up to him to call for a meeting,” Mutale said from the Copperbelt.

“Kamanga has changed the constitution and they also do not want other people to contest elections. All these issues are centered on Kamanga,” said the Director of Mufulira’s Damiano Academy.

“Withdrawing the court case is not a problem what we want is for Kamanga to call us for a meeting so that we can sort out issues. We are ready to sit down and dialogue,”

In a letter to FAZ dated June 30, 2020, FIFA warned that all concerned parties must withdraw the case and situation normalized from ten days of the date or Zambia will be banned after July 10 from all international engagements.

