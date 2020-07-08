Government condemned the behavior of UPND cadres who jeered against President Edgar Lungu, on his visit to Monze to commission new housing units for the Zambia Correctional Service.

Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says President Lungu is on record and at many occasions, that as President of Zambia, it is his duty to ensure all provinces access national resources for development.

Ms Siliya says it was in his quest to not leave anyone behind that he was in Monze, not for the PF, his political party, but as head of state elected by majority Zambians, to oversee the development agenda on their behalf.

She says the Commissioned correctional service houses are an opportunity for young Zambian men and women of various tribes including those from Southern Province and employed by the ministry of Home Affairs to live in good accommodation.

“How is it, then, that UPND as a party, saw something totally wrong with this visit by President Lungu and sent bad mannered cadres to jeer at the President”, she questioned.

Ms Siliya said it is true that Zambia is a democracy and Citizens have the right to freedom of expression and protest however, as David Young, the American Charge d Affaires agreed with her last week, these rights have responsibilities and must be done in a respectful manner.

“Clearly, decent thinking citizens have all agreed that the behavior of the UPND against President Lungu was not just disrespectful to the Head of State and his office, the Presidency, but also extremely illuminating of the type of leadership, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema possesses, which falls far below that expected by Zambians, of one who wishes to occupy the Presidency”, she added.

Ms Siliya said this is why Mr. Hichilema has chosen once again not to condemn the bad manners and violence by his party members and supporters saying government has observed before that the UPND is the most violent political party in the history of Zambia’s multi-party politics and has failed at every opportunity to condemn violence.

She said this is not surprising as their raison d’etre is based on the Mapatizya formula, which is violence.

“We dare them now to change their record by condemning the behavior of their party cadres against President Lungu. Government has received many reports from ordinary citizens afraid to go through Southern province for fear of being attacked by bad mannered and violent UPND cadres”, said Ms Siliya.

She has assured all Zambians that Zambia is for all citizens regardless of their tribe and as such citizens are free to move freely in their own country.

Ms Siliya has urged the security wings no to spare anyone found harassing citizens for going to or passing through the Southern Province.

“Once again, Government is cognizant of the fact that a party in Government and opposition parties do not necessarily have to agree. However, that disagreement must be expressed in palatable and decent manner and must be carried out at the right place and right time. The onus is on opposition leaders to exhibit decency for their followers to follow”, she said.

