Malawi’s former Malawi Electoral Commissioner Chair cleared to exit Malawi for UK through Zambia

Department of Immigration in Mchinji says former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has now been cleared to leave the country for Zambia, from where she is supposed to connect to United Kingdom (UK).

According to the Department’s spokesperson in Mchinji, Madalitso Banda, Ansah, who is also Judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, has been cleared on Tuesday.

Immigration officials at the Malawi-Zambia border in Mchinji on Monday stopped Former Ansah from leaving the country—a move she said was a case of ‘persecution’.

However, judiciary registrar Agnes Patemba told the media that Ansah wanted to leave the country without notifying the office of the Chief Justice which is a normal practice.

Ansah wanted to leave the country through the border and thereafter travel to the United Kingdom.

She arrived at the border in a Malawi Government vehicle, Toyota VX Land Cruiser registration number MG 236 AK, but officers told her they needed clearance before allowing her out.

Ansah was the MEC chairperson when the commission conducted the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Following the polls, Malawians took to the streets demanding her resignation, saying the polls were marred with irregularities.

She, however, defied calls to resign even after the Constitutional nullified the results of the 2019 Presidential Elections.

On May 8, the Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision and Ansah later resigned. She is expected to retire this year as a Supreme Court Judge but is currently on leave pending retirement.

  1. She can be a good source of information on the rigging that took place. Rigging an election should be a a punishable offence.

