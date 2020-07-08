Home Feature Lifestyle Miles Sampa undaunted by criticism

Miles Sampa undaunted by criticism

Zambians have come to know Miles Sampa as a man of eccentric behaviour and controversial remarks. This is Part One of Kennedy Gondwe’s eyebrow-raising interview with the Mayor of Lusaka.

Part two: Miles Sampa, the outspoken and controversial Mayor of Lusaka, opens up on his personal and political life after inviting Studio Ken cameras into his bedroom!

  1. There is no news about this arrogant but useful *****.

    He can be used to implementing bylaw rules for fir councils and i have seen him to be very effective anyway.

    But PF must go!

  2. Kennedy gondwe , disappointing interview ,

    Zambians don’t want to listen to personal stories …..

    Why not ask Sampa how he has improved Lusaka , what is he doing about thugs controlling bus stops and markets , what is been done about garbage collection ????

    What is wrong with Zambian journalists and their personality worship mentality ???

    Pleas concentrate on things that affect people’s lives

